SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 9.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.6999. 3,881,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,881,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. SES AI had a negative net margin of 347.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 100,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,253,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,215. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $823,000 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SES AI by 3,649.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 2,846,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 2,434.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 2,738,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,083,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,927,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SES AI by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,209 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.62.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

