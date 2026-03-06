Sentient (SENT) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Sentient (SENT) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Sentient token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentient has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentient has a total market cap of $173.44 million and approximately $51.22 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.56 or 0.99685805 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.48 or 1.00025813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sentient Token Profile

Sentient launched on November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi. Sentient’s official website is www.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official message board is blog.sentient.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sentient

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.02217997 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $28,784,788.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

