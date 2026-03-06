Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.22. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 28.09%.The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 148,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company’s SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare’s systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company’s flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

