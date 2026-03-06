Scotiabank Weighs in on Wajax’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WJX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wajax from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wajax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.75.

Wajax Stock Performance

TSE:WJX opened at C$33.76 on Friday. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$15.55 and a 52-week high of C$34.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of C$560.05 million for the quarter.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

