Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of PBA FY2026 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4%

PBA stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $45.09.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

