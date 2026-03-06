SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $8.04. SCHMID Group shares last traded at $9.1940, with a volume of 1,400,940 shares.

SHMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SCHMID Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCHMID Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCHMID Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SCHMID Group in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SCHMID Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SCHMID Group in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schmid Group AG is a global engineering and manufacturing company specializing in flexible packaging and barrier coating technologies for a range of industries. The company’s core offerings include turnkey coating, metallization and extrusion lamination lines designed to enhance the functional performance of films and substrates used in food, pharmaceutical and medical packaging applications. Schmid Group’s expertise also encompasses process engineering, product development and on-site support services, enabling clients to optimize production efficiency and sustainability in high-volume manufacturing environments.

In addition to its barrier technologies, Schmid Group provides modular solutions for thin-film coating, printing, slitting and winding, as well as machinery for flat glass finishing such as washing, sanding and patterning.

