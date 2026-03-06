SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SBC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBC Medical Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,664 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBC Medical Group by 227.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBC Medical Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SBC Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

SBC Medical Group, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare management services company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SBC. The company specializes in supporting in-office ancillary service providers by offering a suite of administrative and operational solutions designed to streamline practice management and enhance revenue performance. Its core mission is to help physician practices, imaging centers and other ancillary service providers focus on patient care while outsourcing complex back-office functions.

The company’s primary offerings include revenue cycle management, medical billing and coding, compliance oversight and transcription services.

