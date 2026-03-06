Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.93.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,182. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.49. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$14.97 and a 12 month high of C$26.42.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

