Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $526.63 and last traded at $527.33. 15,838,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 19,694,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.48.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $8,917,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

