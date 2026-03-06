Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $454.0 million-$456.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.5 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.650-0.690 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Samsara stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $46,113.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,762.32. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,115 shares of company stock worth $92,037,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

