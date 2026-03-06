Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $360.50 and last traded at $362.50. 116,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 539,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $493.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.95, for a total value of $2,027,426.70. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,646.45. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total value of $1,046,518.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,455.54. This represents a 22.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,532,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

