Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 275.47%.Rumble’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Rumble’s conference call:

Rumble Shorts launched across platforms and hit over 1 million unique video views in a single day within weeks of release, with Rumble Wallet (tipping in Bitcoin/Tether/Tether Gold) integrated to drive creator monetization and retention; ads will be held off Shorts initially to prioritize growth.

launched across platforms and hit over 1 million unique video views in a single day within weeks of release, with Rumble Wallet (tipping in Bitcoin/Tether/Tether Gold) integrated to drive creator monetization and retention; ads will be held off Shorts initially to prioritize growth. Management added Greg Sherrill as President of Sales and reported recent brand wins (Netflix, Paramount, Amazon Prime, Fox Nation), plus a $100 million Tether advertising commitment to be used as an anchor to attract creators and advertisers, with material revenue ramp expected in Q2–Q3 2026 and more meaningfully in H2 2026–2027.

Tether advertising commitment to be used as an anchor to attract creators and advertisers, with material revenue ramp expected in Q2–Q3 2026 and more meaningfully in H2 2026–2027. Rumble expects the acquisition of Northern Data to close in Q2 2026; Northern Data is nearing ~85% GPU utilization and management says there is strong demand for Blackwell GPUs and a growing GPU-as-a-service pipeline, positioning Rumble Cloud as a potential transformative revenue driver.

to close in Q2 2026; Northern Data is nearing ~85% GPU utilization and management says there is strong demand for Blackwell GPUs and a growing GPU-as-a-service pipeline, positioning Rumble Cloud as a potential transformative revenue driver. FY2025 revenue reached a company milestone of $100.6 million (up 5% YoY) and average MAUs were 52 million (+11% QoQ), adjusted EBITDA loss improved year-over-year to $74.3M, liquidity stands at $256.4M, but Q4 adjusted EBITDA and net loss remain sizable and near-term monetization and execution risks persist.

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. Rumble has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 538,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,915,746.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 105,129,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,751,460.60. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 777,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,236. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 9,326,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rumble by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,064,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rumble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company’s primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

