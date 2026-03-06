Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) Price Target to C$40.00

A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.
A&W REVENUE IF Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of TSE:AW traded down C$0.84 on Friday, hitting C$36.93. 8,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.25 million and a P/E ratio of 24.80. A&W REVENUE IF has a 1-year low of C$28.36 and a 1-year high of C$40.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.45.
A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.98 million during the quarter.
About A&W REVENUE IF
A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family ®, Chubby Chicken ® and A&W Root Beer ®. A&W’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “AW”.
