Robert W. Baird Boosts Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $105.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Get Toro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.66 on Friday. Toro has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Toro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Toro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — Toro reported $0.74 EPS vs. $0.65 expected and revenue of $1.04B vs. ~$1.00B expected; revenue rose 4.2% year-over-year and margins/ROE remain strong, supporting near-term earnings momentum. Toro (TTC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q1 results beat estimates — Toro reported $0.74 EPS vs. $0.65 expected and revenue of $1.04B vs. ~$1.00B expected; revenue rose 4.2% year-over-year and margins/ROE remain strong, supporting near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted “strong sales growth and strategic execution” on the earnings call and released a slide deck/press release that reinforce revenue diversification and margin control. These qualitative points help justify multiple expansion after the beat. The Toro Co (TTC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted “strong sales growth and strategic execution” on the earnings call and released a slide deck/press release that reinforce revenue diversification and margin control. These qualitative points help justify multiple expansion after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance set to $4.40–$4.60 EPS and revenue $4.6B–$4.8B — roughly centered on analyst expectations (consensus EPS ~4.50; revenue ~4.7B). Guidance reduces downside surprise risk but offers limited upside surprise vs. consensus. FY2026 Guidance / Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance set to $4.40–$4.60 EPS and revenue $4.6B–$4.8B — roughly centered on analyst expectations (consensus EPS ~4.50; revenue ~4.7B). Guidance reduces downside surprise risk but offers limited upside surprise vs. consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials published (call presentation and transcript) provide details on segment performance and inventory/distribution trends — useful for fundamental follow-up but unlikely to move the stock materially beyond today’s reaction. Earnings Call Presentation

Earnings materials published (call presentation and transcript) provide details on segment performance and inventory/distribution trends — useful for fundamental follow-up but unlikely to move the stock materially beyond today’s reaction. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large spike in put purchases (1,176 puts, +1,709% vs. average) indicates some traders are hedging or speculating on near-term downside—this can add short-term downward pressure or volatility even with a clean beat.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.