Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 23,729,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,578,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian announced a managed‑charging partnership with EnergyHub alongside plans for a global R2 launch — this expands addressable market, supports potential recurring software/grid revenue and strengthens the growth story if customer uptake and monetization work as planned. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,027,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,409,215. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,717. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

