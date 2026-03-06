Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGTI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Rigetti Computing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 3,111.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Rigetti Computing’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 106.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 113,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 25.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 197.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $3,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

