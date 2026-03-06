Reviewing Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Group and Brinker International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $46.07 billion 1.14 $1.87 billion N/A N/A Brinker International $5.38 billion 1.14 $383.10 million $9.89 14.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brinker International.

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Brinker International 7.98% 134.92% 17.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass Group and Brinker International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 0 0 2 2 3.50 Brinker International 0 4 13 1 2.83

Brinker International has a consensus price target of $188.56, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Compass Group.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brinker International beats Compass Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. The company also operates virtual brands, It's Just Wings. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

