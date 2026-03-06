Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WST Q1 Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Shares of WST stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $322.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

