Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQB FY2026 Earnings

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst M. Saric now anticipates that the company will earn $9.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.87. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.79%.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on EQB from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EQB from C$111.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$117.44.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$117.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. EQB has a one year low of C$83.93 and a one year high of C$126.51.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

