Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.43. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 252 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Remy Cointreau Stock Up 1.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

