Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LKQ (LKQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ):

2/23/2026 – LKQ had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2026 – LKQ was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/20/2026 – LKQ was given a new $34.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

2/14/2026 – LKQ was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/26/2026 – LKQ was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/10/2026 – LKQ was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

