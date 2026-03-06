Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LKQ (LKQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ):
- 2/23/2026 – LKQ had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2026 – LKQ was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/20/2026 – LKQ was given a new $34.00 price target by Barclays PLC.
- 2/14/2026 – LKQ was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/26/2026 – LKQ was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 1/10/2026 – LKQ was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
LKQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.
Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.
