Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toro (TTC)

Toro (NYSE: TTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/6/2026 – Toro had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2026 – Toro was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/18/2026 – Toro was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “market perform”.
- 2/14/2026 – Toro was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/25/2026 – Toro was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 1/20/2026 – Toro was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 1/17/2026 – Toro was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
Toro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.
Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toro
- While Markets React, Central Banks Prepare
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- The biggest story of 2026 (free access)
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.