Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toro (TTC)

Toro (NYSE: TTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2026 – Toro had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2026 – Toro was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/18/2026 – Toro was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “market perform”.

2/14/2026 – Toro was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/25/2026 – Toro was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/20/2026 – Toro was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

1/17/2026 – Toro was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Get Toro Company (The) alerts:

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.