Raymond Woo Sells 8,087 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CTO Raymond Woo sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $147,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,144. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 23rd, Raymond Woo sold 705 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $13,951.95.

On Friday, January 2nd, Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,352.16.

CBLL opened at $17.89 on Friday. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 31.77% and a negative net margin of 59.97%. Analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 1,178.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CeriBell by 353.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CeriBell by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Beat + analyst support — CeriBell’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (reported 2/24) and several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and ~\$24.67 average price target, which supports upside expectations and likely helped sentiment. MarketBeat CBLL coverage

Beat + analyst support — CeriBell’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (reported 2/24) and several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and ~\$24.67 average price target, which supports upside expectations and likely helped sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting looks anomalous — recent short-interest entries list 0 shares (with “NaN” changes and 0.0 days to cover). This appears to be a reporting glitch or no meaningful short base, so it’s neutral for near-term price action until clarified by exchanges or data providers.

Short-interest reporting looks anomalous — recent short-interest entries list 0 shares (with “NaN” changes and 0.0 days to cover). This appears to be a reporting glitch or no meaningful short base, so it’s neutral for near-term price action until clarified by exchanges or data providers. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider selling — multiple insiders sold shares in early March: CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares (~\$680.6k at \$17.45), CTO Raymond Woo sold 8,087 shares (~\$147.6k at \$18.25), VP David Foehr sold 4,560 shares (~\$81.2k at \$17.80), and a director sold 827 shares (~\$14.7k at \$17.80). Combined insider sales total roughly \$0.9M and represent meaningful percentage reductions for some insiders (CEO -5.2%, VP -20.6%), which can weigh on sentiment even though insiders still hold large positions. SEC filings and the trade alert are linked below for verification: CEO sale (SEC) CTO sale (SEC) VP sale (SEC) Director sale (SEC) InsiderTrades alert

Several analysts recently commented on CBLL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

