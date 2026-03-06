Raelene Murphy Acquires 2,054 Shares of WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy purchased 2,054 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,625.46.

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.29.

WiseTech Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations on one global database across multiple users, functions, offices, corporations, currencies, countries, and languages.

