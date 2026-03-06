Quanex Building Products Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 results that management said were in line with expectations as the company navigated seasonally softer demand and continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Executives pointed to weak end-consumer confidence as a key factor weighing on volumes, while noting that longer-term housing fundamentals remain constructive.

Get alerts:

Leadership comments and market backdrop

Chairman, President and CEO George Wilson opened the call by recognizing longtime board member Susan F. Davis, who is retiring after years of service. Wilson said Davis had been a “steadfast voice for shareholders” during Quanex’s transition from a metals company to a pure-play building products business, through multiple CEO transitions and acquisitions.

On the operating environment, Wilson said market conditions “remain soft,” with the first quarter typically the most challenging period for volumes due to holidays and winter weather. He cited ongoing global macro challenges and said consumer confidence continues to be the “most significant challenge.” While some inflationary pressures, labor costs, and certain raw material costs have moderated, he noted that energy prices have risen and geopolitical tensions have contributed to a more cautious consumer environment.

Despite near-term headwinds, Wilson said the company does not anticipate a deeper downturn in its end markets and believes structural drivers for new construction and repair-and-replacement demand remain intact. He added that third-party economic data in Europe point to early signs of stabilization and gradual recovery across most countries.

First-quarter financial performance

CFO Scott Zuehlke said Quanex posted net sales of $409.1 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2026, up 2.3% from $400.0 million a year earlier. He attributed the increase mainly to foreign exchange translation and the pass-through of tariffs.

The company reported a net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $14.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, Quanex reported a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $9.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. Zuehlke said adjusted EPS primarily excluded items including transaction and advisory fees, purchase accounting inventory step-up amortization, restructuring charges, intangible amortization, and foreign currency impacts.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.4 million, down from $38.5 million a year ago. Zuehlke said the decline was mainly driven by reduced operating leverage from lower volumes tied to macro uncertainty and low consumer confidence, as well as higher but “temporary” operational costs at the company’s hardware plant in Monterrey, Mexico.

Segment results and operational updates

Hardware Solutions posted net sales of $189.1 million, up 2.4% from $184.7 million. Zuehlke estimated segment volumes declined 3.6%, pricing rose 0.5%, tariffs contributed about 3.2%, and foreign exchange was a 2.3% benefit. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $4.5 million from $8.2 million, reflecting lower volumes, inflation, and roughly $3 million of incremental Monterrey-related costs. Wilson said the company believes the Monterrey plant is now stable and does not expect to provide further updates.

Extruded Solutions revenue was $139.8 million, essentially flat year over year. Management estimated volumes were down 2.6%, pricing was up 0.3%, and foreign exchange was a 2.4% benefit. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $20.9 million from $24.0 million, driven by lower operating leverage and inflationary pressure. In response to analyst questions about segment profitability, management said Extruded Solutions contains products that have historically carried higher profitability, including IG spacers and vinyl profiles in the U.K. (Liniar), and noted the segment’s operating model includes fewer, larger plants with lower fixed-cost intensity.

Custom Solutions net sales increased 4.8% to $89.1 million. Zuehlke said volumes rose 2.4%, pricing declined 2.0%, and foreign exchange plus tariff pass-through added about 0.5%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $4.6 million from $6.3 million, primarily due to inflation and higher SG&A. Wilson described cabinet and wood components as a “bright spot,” saying Quanex gained market share as customers brought sourcing back from overseas and outsourced more components. He said the business is increasing hiring in some plants to ensure capacity for seasonal demand.

Cash flow, leverage, and capital allocation

Cash used in operating activities was $20.2 million in the quarter, compared with $12.5 million a year earlier. Free cash flow was negative $31.5 million, versus negative $24.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Zuehlke emphasized that the first quarter is typically the “low water mark” due to seasonality.

He also said that with the addition of Tyman and its longer cash conversion cycle, the company now expects to be a net borrower during the first half of each fiscal year, with most cash generation occurring in the second half. Liquidity totaled $331.6 million as of January 31, including $62.3 million in cash and availability under its revolving credit facility (net of letters of credit). Net leverage (net debt to last-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA) was 2.8x. Zuehlke said leverage is expected to increase slightly in the second quarter, but the company believes it will exit 2026 with net leverage closer to 2.0x as it generates cash and repays debt in the back half of the year.

On the call, management reiterated that debt reduction remains a priority. Wilson also said Quanex plans to focus on organic growth initiatives while pursuing targeted small bolt-on acquisitions that complement existing platforms, if available.

Outlook and guidance

Management said it remains comfortable providing fiscal 2026 guidance, while monitoring potential impacts from Middle East developments on demand, raw material pricing, and shipping rates for the international hardware business. Zuehlke reiterated the company’s prior view that fiscal 2026 could be “somewhat flat” versus fiscal 2025, with a more challenging first half and a year-over-year improved second half.

For fiscal 2026, Quanex guided to:

Net sales of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $245 million

Gross margin of 28% to 28.5%

SG&A of $295 million to $300 million (reflecting bonus accrual at target)

Interest expense of $50 million

Tax rate of about 24%

Capital expenditures of $70 million to $75 million

Free cash flow of approximately $100 million

For the second quarter of 2026 versus the first quarter, Zuehlke said the company expects consolidated revenue to increase 12% to 14% and adjusted EBITDA margin to improve by 500 to 550 basis points.

During Q&A, management said demand for IG spacers has been supported by the push for improved thermal performance in windows, rising energy costs, and code-related changes that encourage migration to double- and triple-pane windows. Wilson said the company believes spacers have the potential to be a growth driver in 2026 and beyond, though the company did not provide product-level profitability detail.

Looking ahead, Wilson closed by saying the company expects to provide its next update in June.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

Featured Articles