Q2 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Lifted by Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $29.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $37.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.50.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.7%

HCA opened at $534.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $310.18 and a twelve month high of $552.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,357.94. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

