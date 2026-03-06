Q1 EPS Forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $7.25 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Arcturus Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcturus Therapeutics this week:

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

Featured Stories

