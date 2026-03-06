Q1 EPS Forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $7.25 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.
Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Arcturus Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Arcturus Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated clinical progress: Arcturus outlined launch of a 12‑week Phase II cystic fibrosis (CF) trial and said it expects regulatory clarity for ARCT‑810 in 2026, which supports longer‑term pipeline value. Arcturus outlines 12-week Phase II CF trial launch and expects regulatory clarity for ARCT-810 in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Major sell‑side firms still carry sizable upside even after cuts — Piper Sandler kept an overweight rating and, despite lowering its target, the revised target implies significant upside versus the current price. This signals continued analyst conviction in the stock’s longer‑term recovery. Piper Sandler price target update (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Arcturus will present at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (fireside chat on March 11), which gives management a platform to update investors on trials and regulatory timing. Arcturus Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent reports appear inconsistent/zeroed out (shows 0 shares and NaN increases), so there’s no reliable signal from short interest yet. Investors should treat those figures with caution.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: EPS and revenue missed analysts’ expectations (revenue roughly $7.2M vs. ~$14.3M consensus) and margins remained negative — this is the primary near‑term catalyst pushing the stock lower. Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Pipeline Progress
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage changes: Several firms cut price targets substantially (examples include Citigroup and Piper Sandler reducing multi‑year targets), which increases near‑term downward pressure despite some retained buy/overweight ratings. Citigroup lowers price target on Arcturus (Tickerreport)
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.
The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.
