Q1 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Boosted by HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRRK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.95. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $193,425.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 126,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,338.36. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $399,341.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,806.15. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 208,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Major analysts raised ratings and targets — BMO bumped its target to $70 (Outperform), Citigroup raised its target to $58 (Buy) and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $58 (Overweight), signaling fresh upside expectations. Analyst Price Target Raises Piper Sandler Note

Major analysts raised ratings and targets — BMO bumped its target to $70 (Outperform), Citigroup raised its target to $58 (Buy) and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $58 (Overweight), signaling fresh upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS forecast to $1.26 (from $1.07) and reiterated a Buy rating with a $58 price target — a bullish long‑term earnings view that contrasts with current street estimates. HC Wainwright Upgrade

HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS forecast to $1.26 (from $1.07) and reiterated a Buy rating with a $58 price target — a bullish long‑term earnings view that contrasts with current street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Scholar Rock reported progress on apitegromab: management outlined a 2026 BLA resubmission plan and commercial launch preparations following favorable interactions with the FDA — this is the primary operational catalyst for upside if approval and launch proceed. FDA / BLA Progress

Scholar Rock reported progress on apitegromab: management outlined a 2026 BLA resubmission plan and commercial launch preparations following favorable interactions with the FDA — this is the primary operational catalyst for upside if approval and launch proceed. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results marginally beat expectations (EPS about -$0.88 vs. consensus ~ -$0.8825), showing stability but not a strong inflection in near‑term profitability. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 2025 results marginally beat expectations (EPS about -$0.88 vs. consensus ~ -$0.8825), showing stability but not a strong inflection in near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Street consensus still expects a negative EPS for the current fiscal year (≈ -$2.42), underlining that near‑term earnings and cash‑flow risk remain until apitegromab is approved and commercialized. Consensus EPS Context

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

