ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 54,698 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 25,204 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marex Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,944,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts. BOIL was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

