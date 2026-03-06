Promising Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 6th

Frontline, Viking, and Golar LNG are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies engaged in maritime transport and related services—primarily vessel owners and operators such as container lines, bulk carriers and tanker companies that move goods across oceans. They tend to be cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, fleet supply, fuel costs and geopolitical events, which can make them volatile but potentially profitable during shipping upswings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.
Frontline (FRO)
Viking (VIK)
Golar LNG (GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
