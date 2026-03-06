Promising Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – March 6th

Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, or supplying robots, automation systems, sensors, actuators, and the software or AI that controls them — this can include industrial robots, service and surgical robots, autonomous vehicles, component suppliers, and robotics-focused ETFs. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to automation and AI-driven growth, but they also face sector-specific risks such as technological obsolescence, heavy capital requirements, regulatory hurdles, and supply-chain constraints. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

