Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average of $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

