Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.8540. Power Assets shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands.

Power Assets Trading Down 5.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, traded over the counter as HGKGY, is an investment holding company focused on power generation and electricity distribution businesses. Incorporated in Bermuda, the company holds a significant equity interest in The Hongkong Electric Company, serving Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Its core activities include long-term investments in regulated utility assets and the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

Beyond its flagship investment in Hong Kong, Power Assets has diversified holdings across Asia Pacific and Europe.

