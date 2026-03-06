Pitcairn Co. Sells 9,743 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Philip Morris International News

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

