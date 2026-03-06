Pitcairn Co. Sells 31,706 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 729,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

