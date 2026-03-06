Pitcairn Co. Sells 31,706 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 729,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:T opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T broadened its AT&T Guarantee to include AT&T Internet Air and added free Internet Backup for fiber+wireless customers — a service expansion that can reduce churn and widen addressable households. AT&T Expands America’s Best Guarantee to Millions of Households Nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T is deepening its AI and open-network push (partnerships with H2O.ai, Geoforce, Aduna JV and membership in OCUDU/GSMA open initiatives), which supports higher-margin enterprise offerings and monetization of network software/asset intelligence. AT&T Deepens AI And Open Network Push As Valuation Gap Persists
- Positive Sentiment: Operational network progress: ongoing Open RAN overhaul and Cloud RAN tests with Ericsson signal capex efficiency and modernized infrastructure that could lower long-term operating costs and accelerate 5G/fiber rollouts. AT&T continues Open RAN overhaul, builds on Ericsson partnership with Cloud RAN tests
- Neutral Sentiment: Media reports suggest AT&T may refresh its phone plans (rumored rollout around March 12) — could boost ARPU if favorable, but details and competitive response will determine impact. AT&T may finally be refreshing its phone plans, but is the change an improvement?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor-interest stories and analyst write-ups (Zacks/Yahoo) highlight that T has outperformed parts of the market and is trending among retail readers — supportive for sentiment but not a fundamental catalyst. AT&T (T) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to caution that AT&T’s high debt load and industry competition are material risks that could limit upside or increase volatility despite operational progress. AT&T Shares Rise 9.5% in a Year: Should You Invest Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy reputational chatter (e.g., social-media reaction to a past large loss) can generate headlines but is unlikely to change fundamentals; still, it can amplify short-term volatility. Reddit Is Still Furious About AT&T’s $47 Billion Loss From Six Years Ago
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
