Pitcairn Co. Sells 30,510 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $316.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

