Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,654 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $466.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 269,596 shares of company stock valued at $178,119,764 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $658.00 to $633.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.73.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

