Pitcairn Co. Sells 11,803 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% during the third quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $239.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $577.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

