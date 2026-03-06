Pitcairn Co. Sells 11,803 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% during the third quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approval for TECVAYLI® (teclistamab) in combination with DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma expands J&J’s label into earlier lines of therapy, with Phase 3 data showing significant progression‑free and overall survival benefits — a potential new standard of care and meaningful long‑term revenue upside for the oncology portfolio. PR Newswire: TECVAYLI + DARZALEX approval Reuters: FDA approves JNJ blood cancer drug
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals upside potential acknowledged by analysts, yet the maintained rating tempers immediate buy-side enthusiasm. Benzinga / TickerReport: JPMorgan price target
- Neutral Sentiment: J&J launched a direct‑to‑consumer website to sell certain drugs to uninsured or out‑of‑pocket U.S. patients — a strategic move to improve access and potentially capture incremental retail revenue, though initial impact on top line is uncertain. Reuters: direct-to-consumer site
- Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline progress: J&J is advancing nipocalimab (Fast Track for SLE) with Phase 3 underway — positive R&D momentum that supports future growth, offset by competing legal/claim disputes noted in coverage. Yahoo Finance: nipocalimab progress & legal challenge
- Negative Sentiment: Two J&J units agreed to pay $65 million to settle a Tracleer antitrust class action alleging overcharges — a direct legal expense and reminder of ongoing litigation risks, though the amount is modest versus J&J’s market cap. Reuters: $65M Tracleer settlement
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes J&J shares declined more than the broader market during the session, reflecting that investors are weighing legal/settlement headlines and profit‑taking despite the positive FDA news. Zacks: JNJ declines more than market
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $239.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $577.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
