Pitcairn Co. Sells 10,858 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 121.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 332,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Renewed global interest in air and missile defense is boosting demand for RTX’s Patriot and related systems; new orders linked to the UAE and broader procurement reviews are drawing investor attention. Read More.

Renewed global interest in air and missile defense is boosting demand for RTX’s Patriot and related systems; new orders linked to the UAE and broader procurement reviews are drawing investor attention. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The White House has scheduled a Mar. 6 meeting to address shrinking U.S. munitions stockpiles — a policy-level focus that could lead to increased production contracts and direct opportunities for RTX’s defense businesses. Read More.

The White House has scheduled a Mar. 6 meeting to address shrinking U.S. munitions stockpiles — a policy-level focus that could lead to increased production contracts and direct opportunities for RTX’s defense businesses. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RTX is actively pitching technology for the FAA’s $12.5B air‑traffic control modernisation and seeks a larger role in that program, which would be a multi‑year revenue stream if awarded. Read More.

RTX is actively pitching technology for the FAA’s $12.5B air‑traffic control modernisation and seeks a larger role in that program, which would be a multi‑year revenue stream if awarded. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company reported progress on sustainable aviation, including a full‑power run of a hybrid‑electric propulsion system — evidence of growth and diversification beyond traditional defense and aerospace segments. Read More.

The company reported progress on sustainable aviation, including a full‑power run of a hybrid‑electric propulsion system — evidence of growth and diversification beyond traditional defense and aerospace segments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive — RTX has a consensus “Moderate Buy” from brokerages and several analysts/asset managers (including Gabelli write‑ups) are highlighting the defense sector’s multi‑year structural tailwinds. Read More.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive — RTX has a consensus “Moderate Buy” from brokerages and several analysts/asset managers (including Gabelli write‑ups) are highlighting the defense sector’s multi‑year structural tailwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RTX is getting increased media and retail investor attention (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo market chatter), which can amplify short‑term volatility even when fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

RTX is getting increased media and retail investor attention (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo market chatter), which can amplify short‑term volatility even when fundamentals remain intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous headlines referencing “RTX” relate to Nvidia GPU product leaks and restocks — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headline noise and search confusion for investors. Read More.

Numerous headlines referencing “RTX” relate to Nvidia GPU product leaks and restocks — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headline noise and search confusion for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive catalysts, shares are pulling back today — likely reflecting short‑term profit‑taking after recent gains and general market risk‑off sentiment while investors await concrete contract awards or policy actions from the upcoming White House meeting.

RTX Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $203.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.