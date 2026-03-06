Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,310 shares during the quarter. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.07% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $60,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $34.42 on Friday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $784.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.