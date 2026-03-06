Pitcairn Co. Has $2.42 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,469 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -357.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This represents a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

