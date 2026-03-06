Pitcairn Co. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,994.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,473.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,193.09 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,491.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,591.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.