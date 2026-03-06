Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $466.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $265.64 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70. The company has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

