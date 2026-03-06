Pitcairn Co. Decreases Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Cintas by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

