Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,791 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 gross bookings grew ~22%, driven by mobility and delivery, and Uber guided to $52–$53.5B bookings for the March quarter — evidence of demand momentum that supports revenue and operating leverage upside. Gross Bookings Growth Bodes Well for Uber

A New York judge found a taxi insurer failed to defend Uber in crash cases, highlighting ongoing litigation and liability exposure that could increase legal costs or settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Uber posted a quarterly EPS miss (reported $0.71 vs. $0.79 consensus) despite revenue growth; the miss is dragging near-term sentiment and helps explain downward pressure on the stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

