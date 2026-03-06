Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 59.63%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,602,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,008,000 after buying an additional 1,883,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,959,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,820,000 after buying an additional 1,393,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after buying an additional 1,361,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Occidental announced early results for its multi‑series cash tender offers and increased the aggregate cap of notes it will accept from $700M to $1.2B, signaling active liability management that can reduce near‑term interest burdens and improve leverage. Article Title

Occidental announced early results for its multi‑series cash tender offers and increased the aggregate cap of notes it will accept from $700M to $1.2B, signaling active liability management that can reduce near‑term interest burdens and improve leverage. Positive Sentiment: Follow‑up disclosure of the total consideration for those tender offers/consent solicitations clarifies expected cash outflows and consent economics for noteholders — an important governance/credit event that reduces uncertainty around the execution of the buybacks. Article Title

Follow‑up disclosure of the total consideration for those tender offers/consent solicitations clarifies expected cash outflows and consent economics for noteholders — an important governance/credit event that reduces uncertainty around the execution of the buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil price strength (tanker/Strait of Hormuz concerns) has materially supported E&P earnings expectations and sent OXY shares higher year-to-date; coverage highlights the stock’s leverage to higher crude and recent multi‑year highs. Article Title

Geopolitical-driven oil price strength (tanker/Strait of Hormuz concerns) has materially supported E&P earnings expectations and sent OXY shares higher year-to-date; coverage highlights the stock’s leverage to higher crude and recent multi‑year highs. Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett’s large (≈29%) stake continues to provide a structural confidence boost for investors and is repeatedly cited as a reason retail and institutional investors are comfortable holding OXY through volatility. Article Title

Warren Buffett’s large (≈29%) stake continues to provide a structural confidence boost for investors and is repeatedly cited as a reason retail and institutional investors are comfortable holding OXY through volatility. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary (MarketBeat) frames Occidental’s strategic moves — including the OxyChem sale and the Buffett “backstop” — as de‑risking the company and increasing upside potential if oil stays firm. Article Title

Market commentary (MarketBeat) frames Occidental’s strategic moves — including the OxyChem sale and the Buffett “backstop” — as de‑risking the company and increasing upside potential if oil stays firm. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at UBS and Piper Sandler raised price targets (to $55 and $54, respectively) but kept “neutral” ratings — a modest endorsement that narrows upside expectations without moving consensus to a buy. Article Title

Analysts at UBS and Piper Sandler raised price targets (to $55 and $54, respectively) but kept “neutral” ratings — a modest endorsement that narrows upside expectations without moving consensus to a buy. Neutral Sentiment: Occidental filed and disclosed the specific consideration payable under the tender/consent solicitations (procedural credit disclosure). This increases transparency but is largely an execution detail rather than a new strategic shift. Article Title

Occidental filed and disclosed the specific consideration payable under the tender/consent solicitations (procedural credit disclosure). This increases transparency but is largely an execution detail rather than a new strategic shift. Negative Sentiment: News that Iranian officials have contacted U.S. counterparts briefly trimmed gains for major oil names (including OXY), underscoring the stock’s sensitivity to headlines that suggest diplomatic de‑escalation and lower risk premia. Expect headline-driven intraday swings. Article Title

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

