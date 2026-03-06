Pine Cliff Energy Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) used its fourth-quarter and year-end results conference call to address investor questions on its first drilling activity in several years, an update on its data center initiative, and management’s outlook for natural gas markets and capital allocation priorities.

Glauconite well: early results encouraging, but too soon for conclusions

CEO Phil Hodge said many of the questions received ahead of the call focused on the company’s recently drilled Glauconite well, noting the heightened interest because Pine Cliff had not drilled for “a couple of years” and because management has been positive about the area. Hodge said Pine Cliff has increased the number of Glauconite locations in the area to 22 net locations, which he characterized as significant for a company of Pine Cliff’s size.

Infrastructure spending tied to the Glauconite area

However, Hodge emphasized that the company does not plan to provide extensive production details until it has a longer, more consistent operating history from the well. COO Terry McNeill provided a brief operational update, saying execution “went well,” the well was drilled ahead of schedule, and overall costs were consistent with expectations. McNeill said the well had been on production for almost two weeks and remained in early cleanup, meaning it had not yet reached a stabilized rate. While management said it is encouraged by early results, McNeill said it is “too soon to draw any firm conclusions” about long-term productivity or performance.

Hodge also addressed questions about infrastructure spending in the fourth quarter related to the Glauconite program. He said the company drilled the 4-23 Glauconite well in December and brought it on production in mid-February. Around the same time, Pine Cliff installed a sales pipeline and other infrastructure intended not only to support that well, but also to be usable for other wells in the area.

Hodge said the company was “pretty happy” with how the costs came in and indicated spending for both the well and infrastructure was essentially on budget. He added that the work positions Pine Cliff for potential activity later in the year.

Potential return to drilling later this year

Looking forward, Hodge said Pine Cliff’s intent is to return to drilling in Central Alberta’s Glauconite later this year, citing flexibility as an advantage as natural gas pricing shifts. He noted AECO pricing had strengthened over the prior couple of weeks and said the company would watch how pricing develops through the summer.

If Pine Cliff proceeds with drilling, Hodge said the company would be looking toward the third and fourth quarters as potential timing to return to the Sundre area.

Data center project: financing remains the key gating item

Management also fielded questions regarding its data center arrangement in Central Alberta, which Hodge described as an early example of a natural gas producer announcing an arrangement with a data center. He said the counterparty appeared close to completing financing, but that final financing and the start of construction are outside Pine Cliff’s control.

Hodge said no construction has started to date, but he remained encouraged that work could begin within the next two quarters. He added that Pine Cliff has seen interest in other sites in Alberta and Saskatchewan related to data centers and power generation more broadly.

Hodge framed the company’s objective as seeking premium pricing for its natural gas molecules and said discussions vary depending on how and where the gas would be used. He said several Pine Cliff sites are viewed as conducive to these projects due to natural gas availability, fiber availability, and in some cases company-owned land that could allow co-location with existing industrial facilities. He also characterized progress as slow in part because participants are working through regulatory processes and financing steps.

Hodge cited Alberta’s stated goal of attracting CAD 100 billion of data center development and noted there have been many announcements, while acknowledging that relatively few projects have begun construction given the scale and complexity of multi-billion-dollar developments.

Macro commentary: LNG constraints, Europe, and hedging

Hodge discussed international market dynamics and noted that, in the near term, North America’s ability to send more natural gas to Europe is limited by LNG export capacity. He pointed to European gas pricing above CAD 12 per Mcf compared with around CAD 2 per Mcf in Canada, but said the arbitrage cannot close without additional LNG capacity.

He referenced LNG Canada progressing toward phase one capacity of 2 Bcf per day and said he hopes for a positive investment decision on phase two sometime in 2026 that could take capacity to 4 Bcf per day. In the short term, he said there is little North American producers can do to materially increase shipments to Europe. He also discussed broader LNG supply chain disruptions and European storage concerns looking ahead to next winter, as well as geopolitical risk factors affecting energy markets.

On oil, Hodge said Pine Cliff’s cash flow is sensitive to WTI moves despite being about 80% natural gas, stating that each $1 increase in WTI equates to about a $1.4 million increase in annual cash flow for the company.

On hedging, CFO Kristopher Zak said Pine Cliff expects to continue hedging to protect cash flow against near-term volatility. He reiterated figures disclosed in the press release:

37% of gross natural gas production hedged at an average price of about CAD 3.19 for 2026

of gross natural gas production hedged at an average price of about for 2026 31% of crude oil production hedged at about $63.45

Hodge described the quarter as challenging from a pricing standpoint, noting that fourth-quarter AECO pricing had improved but first-quarter AECO weakened, which he attributed primarily to warm weather in Western Canada and delays at LNG Canada tied to technical issues. He said as LNG Canada ramps back up and as the company heads into the back half of the year, there are reasons for optimism.

In closing, Hodge said Pine Cliff’s priorities include allocating capital to reduce debt to improve flexibility, financing a drilling program given what he described as strong, high-return locations, and continuing its dividend. He said the company has paid over CAD 100 million in dividends since starting the program in summer 2022, which he said totals nearly CAD 0.30 per share.

