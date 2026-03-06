Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 72,900 Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fortuna Mining were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 1,623.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 44.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,032,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,226 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 18.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,927,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fortuna Mining Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of FSM stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.