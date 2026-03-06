Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Rxo Inc $RXO

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 5,711.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,577 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of RXO worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in RXO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,375,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,218,000 after buying an additional 1,142,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the second quarter worth about $9,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 39.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,801,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 511,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RXO during the second quarter worth about $7,124,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Rxo Inc has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RXO had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

