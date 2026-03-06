Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Plans $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $169.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
